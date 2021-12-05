Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,467,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,625,000 after acquiring an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after acquiring an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,741,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,385,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MKC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC opened at $88.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.