Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 9,748 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. Deere & Company accounts for about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $349.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $347.48 and its 200 day moving average is $354.17.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

