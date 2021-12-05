Sciencast Management LP Buys New Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dover by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,121,000 after buying an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Dover by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,886,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.