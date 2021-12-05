Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Johnson Controls International accounts for 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $81.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

