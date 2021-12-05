Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 10,512 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of CDW by 610.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 160.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $191.67 on Friday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.43 and its 200-day moving average is $184.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

