Sciencast Management LP Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on YUM. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.68.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $124.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.48. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,955 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

