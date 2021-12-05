Sciencast Management LP Has $2.59 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $205,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.80.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

