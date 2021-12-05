Sciencast Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 467.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the quarter. Wynn Resorts accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after buying an additional 28,170 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $80.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 2.40. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($7.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.18.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

