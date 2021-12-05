Sciencast Management LP Invests $2.46 Million in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $167.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $178.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.83.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

