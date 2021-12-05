Sciencast Management LP Invests $3.37 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000. 3M accounts for 1.0% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,132,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,163,394,000 after purchasing an additional 283,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,891,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 265,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after purchasing an additional 463,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $172.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.46. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

