Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 70,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Newell Brands by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

