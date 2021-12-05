Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 13,836 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,301,000. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.58 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.47 and its 200 day moving average is $236.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

