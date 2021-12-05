Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $161,439,000 after purchasing an additional 898,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth $80,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEL opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.18 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.06.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

