Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €73.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scout24 (ETR:G24) has been given a €73.00 ($82.95) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($92.05) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €65.50 ($74.43) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of Scout24 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Scout24 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scout24 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.22 ($83.21).

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR G24 opened at €57.12 ($64.91) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is €61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.63. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €56.94 ($64.70) and a 12-month high of €73.36 ($83.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.