ScPrime Trading Up 50.7% Over Last Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001495 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 50.7% higher against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $28.96 million and approximately $246,452.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026227 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008324 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000766 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,151,111 coins and its circulating supply is 39,467,500 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

