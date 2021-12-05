SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. Truist Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.81. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.