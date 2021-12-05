SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,331 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of SEI Investments worth $17,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $257,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $1,098,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

