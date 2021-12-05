Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Sells $14,048.16 in Stock

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) CEO Carsten Brunn sold 4,746 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $14,048.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carsten Brunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $67,224.07.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.01. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.46.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

