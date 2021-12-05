Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,602,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,466. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $131.28.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 58.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,933 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

