Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,193 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Sensata Technologies worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,312,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $126,532,000 after buying an additional 528,012 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,575 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

