Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up to $55.27

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.27, but opened at $58.93. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.
The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sensata Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ST)
Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.