Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up to $55.27

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $55.27, but opened at $58.93. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 102 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 76.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

