Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 192 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $98.62 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.