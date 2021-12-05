Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 546,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,674,000 after buying an additional 4,690,396 shares during the period. Oakhurst Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,967,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 435.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 509,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 414,602 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,283,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,798,000 after buying an additional 358,984 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after buying an additional 248,822 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCN opened at $21.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $21.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.