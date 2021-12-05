Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Short Interest Update

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the October 31st total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 883,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 9.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.82. 957,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.64 and a beta of 1.57. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHAK. Cowen cut their price target on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

