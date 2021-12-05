SHIBA INU (SHIB) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One SHIBA INU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SHIBA INU has a market cap of $19.55 billion and $2.42 billion worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00056893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.72 or 0.08422509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00061822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,994.21 or 1.00092614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00078735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.95 or 0.01154162 BTC.

About SHIBA INU

SHIBA INU’s total supply is 589,736,560,989,744 coins and its circulating supply is 549,009,353,671,918 coins. SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIBA INU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.