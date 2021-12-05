Shopping (SPI) Price Hits $29.77 on Top Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.77 or 0.00060872 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $27.00 million and approximately $925,263.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00057064 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,107.91 or 0.08399496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,233.38 or 1.00668204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00078381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002544 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 906,863 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

