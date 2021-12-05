Short Interest in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Increases By 19.1%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the October 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other ArcBest news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 0.3% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.92.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $103.74 on Friday. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.73 and a 200-day moving average of $76.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.