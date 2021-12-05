Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Grows By 18.0%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

