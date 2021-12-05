Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Rises By 23.6%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 51.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,495 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,707,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,931,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,372,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,761,000. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCVI opened at $9.87 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.85.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

