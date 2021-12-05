Short Interest in Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Grows By 21.8%

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,200 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 80,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DPRO opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Draganfly has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $16.70.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at $503,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at $129,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Draganfly during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Separately, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Draganfly in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Draganfly Company Profile

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

