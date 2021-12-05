Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Grows By 29.9%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,800 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the October 31st total of 410,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 59.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

GP opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.18 million, a P/E ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 6.33. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GP. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of GreenPower Motor in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

