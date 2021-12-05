Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Declines By 20.0%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
