Short Interest in Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Declines By 20.0%

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.04.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

