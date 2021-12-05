Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Decreases By 21.4%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of KPCPY opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.
About Kasikornbank Public
