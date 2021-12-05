Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Decreases By 21.4%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the October 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KPCPY opened at $15.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.26. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business, Muangthai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high net worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

