Short Interest in Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Expands By 20.0%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
OTCMKTS:MTENY opened at $0.43 on Friday. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.
Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile
