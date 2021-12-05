Short Interest in Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) Expands By 20.0%

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (OTCMKTS:MTENY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MTENY opened at $0.43 on Friday. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Get Mahanagar Telephone Nigam alerts:

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Company Profile

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Basic, and Cellular segments. The company was founded on February 28, 1986 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mahanagar Telephone Nigam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.