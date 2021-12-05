Short Interest in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Increases By 18.0%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other MediaAlpha news, VP Serge Topjian sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $65,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,004 in the last three months. 10.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 917.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAX traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,762. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $70.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

