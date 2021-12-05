Short Interest in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) Decreases By 23.6%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,200 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the October 31st total of 481,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Metacrine from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Metacrine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCR opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 6.33. Metacrine has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $11.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund Venbio sold 540,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $805,593.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Metacrine in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 67,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

