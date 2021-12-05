Short Interest in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Increases By 26.2%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,890,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 17,340,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several research analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $455,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth $113,883,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 8.00 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of 7.83 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is 12.50 and its 200-day moving average is 17.65.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

