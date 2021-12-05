Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Grows By 18.2%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PUBGY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

