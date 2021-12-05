Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Expands By 25.0%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 89,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $365,000.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

RGT opened at $15.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. Royce Global Value Trust has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.