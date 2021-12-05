Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Increases By 29.4%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the October 31st total of 61,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.1 days.

SLTTF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

SLTTF stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

