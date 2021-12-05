Short Interest in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Grows By 23.4%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the October 31st total of 321,800 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRR opened at $2.31 on Friday. Star Equity has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.42). Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 1.34%.

In other Star Equity news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein sold 5,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $62,177.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Star Equity during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Star Equity during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

