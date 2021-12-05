Short Interest in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Increases By 28.4%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,522,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,817,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,733 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEKK opened at $9.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

