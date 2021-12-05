Short Interest in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Decreases By 20.6%

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,180,550,000 after purchasing an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX opened at $70.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

