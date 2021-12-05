Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Decreases By 22.5%

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vince from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, insider Marie Fogel sold 6,500 shares of Vince stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $65,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 74.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.66% of Vince worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

VNCE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. 24,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $121.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.43. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.59. Vince had a negative return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vince will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

