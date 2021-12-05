Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA)’s stock price dropped 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.75 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.82 ($0.30). Approximately 164,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 311,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.27 ($0.30).

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.52.

Siemens Energy Company Profile (LON:0SEA)

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

