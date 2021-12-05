Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Down 13%

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE) dropped 13% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 203,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 554,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of C$13.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 10.69 and a current ratio of 10.75.

About Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

