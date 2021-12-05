Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $17.15

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $16.49. Similarweb shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.47.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

