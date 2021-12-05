Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sims from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $10.04 on Friday. Sims has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.3073 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

