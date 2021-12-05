Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 24.4% in November

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SGAPY opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

