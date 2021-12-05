Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Short Interest Down 24.4% in November

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SGAPY opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Singapore Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Singapore Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

