Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Up 20.8% in November

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUIC stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $20.00.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
